Moto G85 5G confirmed to launch in India on July 10: All we know so far
Motorola is launching the Moto G85 5G in India, a rebranded version of the Motorola S50 Neo from China, following its European debut. Highlights include a 6.67-inch pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, and Android 14 support.
Motorola has officially announced the imminent arrival of the Moto G85 5G in India next week, marking a significant addition to their smartphone lineup. Following its successful debut in Europe as a revamped version of the Motorola S50 Neo, originally launched in China alongside the Motorola Razr 50 series, the Moto G85 5G is set to make waves with its impressive specifications.