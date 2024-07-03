Moto G85 5G confirmed to launch in India on July 10: All we know so far

Motorola has officially announced the imminent arrival of the Moto G85 5G in India next week, marking a significant addition to their smartphone lineup. Following its successful debut in Europe as a revamped version of the Motorola S50 Neo, originally launched in China alongside the Motorola Razr 50 series, the Moto G85 5G is set to make waves with its impressive specifications. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The smartphone boasts a spacious 6.67-inch pOLED display, ensuring vibrant visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. Safeguarded by Gorilla Glass 5, the screen promises durability alongside full DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, catering to discerning users' multimedia needs.

In terms of design, the Moto G85 5G weighs a sleek 175 grams with a thickness of 7.59mm, offering a choice between three sophisticated vegan leather finishes: Cobalt Blue, Olive Green, and Urban Grey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under the hood, the Moto G85 5G packs a punch with the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, offering robust performance supported by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. An alternative 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will also be available, ensuring flexibility to meet diverse user preferences.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor equipped with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) for clear, steady shots, alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, the device boasts a high-resolution 32MP front camera.

Motorola emphasizes a user-friendly experience with Android 14 out of the box, promising two years of guaranteed operating system updates and three years of security patches. Innovative software features such as Smart Connect, Family Space, and Moto Secure further enhance usability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Durability is another highlight, with an IP52 rating ensuring resistance against dust and water. Powering all these features is a robust 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capability, offering extended usage times including up to 90 hours of music playback, 38 hours of talk time, and up to 22 hours of video playback on a single charge.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!