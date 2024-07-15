CMF Phone 1 and Motorola G85 are recent additions to the Indian smartphone market under ₹ 20,000 category. CMF Phone 1 boasts a 6.67 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, and 50MP primary camera.

CMF Phone 1 and Motorola G85 are two new devices that launched in the Indian smartphone market under the ₹20,000 price segment. With a spectacular price to specs ratio, these phones have surely threatened all other devices in this price range for the hat of top budget phone in this price range. But which among these is a better fit for you, read on this comparison find out more.

CMF Phone 1 specifications: CMF Phone 1 features a 6.67 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The phone comes with a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 960Hz PWM dimming and HDR10+ support.

The first-ever CMF Phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset based on a 4nm process and paired with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

The smartphone runs on Nothing OS 2.6, which is based on Android 14. Nothing promises two years of OS updates and three years of security patches with the latest device.

For optics, there is a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary portrait lens. Moreover, there is a 16MP shooter in front of the camera for taking selfies and making video calls. The front camera can shoot a maximum of 1080p videos at 30fps while the rear camera is capable of capturing 4k videos at 30fps.

The phone has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. It supports 13 5G bands, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS. The CMF Phone 1 has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Motorola G85 specifications: Moto G85 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ 10-bit curved pOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1600 nits brightness. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front while the back is made out of either vegan leather or plastic.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC based on a 6nm process with Adreno 619 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with support for up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the software front, the phone runs on Android 14 operating system with Motorola's My UX on top. Motorola is promising 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

Optics wise, the phone comes with a dual camera sensor including a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, there is a 32MP front facing shooter as well. The smartphone comes with 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W of fast charging.

CMF Phone 1 vs Motorola G85 price: CMF Phone 1 is priced at ₹15,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at Rs17,999.

Meanwhile, the Motorola G85 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at ₹17,999 while the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant of the Moto G85 is priced at ₹19,999.

