Moto G96 5G with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor launching in India on 9 July: Here's what to expect

Motorola is launching yet another smartphone in India with its classic vegan leather textured finish and curved back. The new phone called Moto G96 will make its debut on 9 July is likely to compete with the likes of iQOO Z10 and Realme P3 in the sub- ₹20,000 price segment.

Moto G96 specifications: Moto G96 is confirmed to feature a 6.67 inch Full HD+ OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The display is expected to come with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and covered by the Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

Much like other Motorola phones, the G96 will also come with IP68 water and dust resistance rating, meaning it should potentially be able to handle being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

The phone will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor which also powers the likes of Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, Edge 60 Fusion and the Poco X6.

As for optics, the phone will come 50MP Sony LYT-700C primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. There could also be a 32MP shooter on the front for taking selfies and attending video calls.

It should come running on Motorola's Hello UI based on Android 15. While there is no confirmation on the update cycle yet, if Motorola follows its pattern this year, the phone could feature 3 years of promised OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

It is confirmed to pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 68W of wired fast charging. There is no update yet, however, on if it will also support wireless charging or not. Although considering that the phone is expected launch around the ₹20,000 price point, wireless charging does seem unlikely.