Moto Pad 70 key specifications revealed ahead of launch: 12.1-inch display, Dimensity 6400 SoC confirmed

Motorola is all set to launch yet another tablet in the Indian market with the Moto Pad 70. The Lenovo sub-brand has also confirmed some of the key specifications of the tablet ahead of its debut in India next month.

Moto Pad 70 launch date: The Moto Pad 70 will debut in India on 8 August. Motorola has not yet confirmed a launch time for the tablet. However, the company has confirmed that it will be available to buy via Motorola's own website, Flipkart and other leading retail outlets.

The smartphone maker had also recently launched the Moto Pad 70 Pro in India.

Moto Pad 70 key specifications revealed ahead of launch Motorola has created a dedicated microsite for the Moto Pad 70 detailing many of the key specifications of the tablet. The upcoming mid-range offering from Motorola will feature a 12.1-inch display with a 2.5K resolution and 800 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM), while packing 96 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The tablet will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor. It is confirmed to feature a thickness of 6.29mm while weighing 530g.

The Pad 70 will pack a 10,200mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging. It will run Motorola's Hello UI based on Android 16, and Motorola has promised two years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

The tablet has also been confirmed to come with a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos branding and the Moto Pen bundled in the box. The stylus will feature 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity while also supporting features such as tilt detection and palm rejection.