Moto Pad 70 key specifications revealed ahead of launch: 12.1-inch display, Dimensity 6400 SoC confirmed

Motorola is set to launch the Moto Pad 70 in India on August 8. This tablet will feature a 12.1-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, and a 10,200mAh battery. It will come with a quad speaker setup, Moto Pen, and a promise of 2 years of OS updates.

Aman Gupta
Updated26 Jul 2026, 03:04 PM IST
Moto Pad 70
Moto Pad 70

Motorola is all set to launch yet another tablet in the Indian market with the Moto Pad 70. The Lenovo sub-brand has also confirmed some of the key specifications of the tablet ahead of its debut in India next month.

Moto Pad 70 launch date:

The Moto Pad 70 will debut in India on 8 August. Motorola has not yet confirmed a launch time for the tablet. However, the company has confirmed that it will be available to buy via Motorola's own website, Flipkart and other leading retail outlets.

The smartphone maker had also recently launched the Moto Pad 70 Pro in India.

Moto Pad 70 key specifications revealed ahead of launch

Motorola has created a dedicated microsite for the Moto Pad 70 detailing many of the key specifications of the tablet. The upcoming mid-range offering from Motorola will feature a 12.1-inch display with a 2.5K resolution and 800 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM), while packing 96 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The tablet will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor. It is confirmed to feature a thickness of 6.29mm while weighing 530g.

The Pad 70 will pack a 10,200mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging. It will run Motorola's Hello UI based on Android 16, and Motorola has promised two years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

The tablet has also been confirmed to come with a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos branding and the Moto Pen bundled in the box. The stylus will feature 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity while also supporting features such as tilt detection and palm rejection.

SpecificationMoto Pad 70
Launch date (India)8 August
AvailabilityMotorola India website, Flipkart and leading retail stores
Display12.1-inch LCD
Resolution2.5K
Peak brightness800 nits (HBM)
Colour gamut96% DCI-P3
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6400
Operating systemHello UI based on Android 16
Software support2 years of Android OS updates, 4 years of security updates
Battery10,200mAh
Charging68W wired fast charging
SpeakersQuad speakers with Dolby Atmos
StylusMoto Pen (included in the box)
Moto Pen features4,096 pressure levels, tilt detection, palm rejection
Thickness6.29mm
Weight530g

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.

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