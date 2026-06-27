Moto Pad 70 Pro launched in India with 13-inch 3.5K display, AI features and 10,200mAh battery

Motorola has launched its latest flagship Android tablet in India, the Moto Pad 70 Pro. The new tablet comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, a 3.5K display and bundled Moto Pen Pro stylus.

Here's everything you need to know about the Moto Pad 70 Pro.

Moto Pad 70 Pro price in India:

The Moto Pad 70 Pro is priced at ₹36,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, ₹39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, and ₹45,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant bundled with the keyboard.

The Lenovo sub-brand is also offering a limited time discount via ICICI bank cards, taking the effective prices to ₹32,999, ₹35,999 and ₹41,999, respectively.

The Moto Pad 70 Pro will go on sale from 4 July onwards and will be availble to buy via Flipkart, Motorola India and leading retail stores.

Moto Pad 70 Pro price in India Variant Launch price Effective price* 8GB + 128GB ₹ 36,999 ₹ 32,999 8GB + 256GB ₹ 39,999 ₹ 35,999 8GB + 256GB + Keyboard ₹ 45,999 ₹ 41,999 *Effective prices include a limited-period ICICI Bank Bank discount of ₹4,000.

Moto Pad 70 Pro specifications:

The Moto Pad 70 Pro features a 13-inch 3.5K LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits of peak brightness. The latest Motorola tablet features a quad-speaker setup tuned by JBL with Dolby Atmos support.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is also an option to expand storage on the tablet up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

The Moto Pad 70 Pro runs on the company's Hello UI based on Android 16. The company is promising 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches with the device.

On the AI front, Motorola has included features such as Smarter AI Reader, AI Notes, Smart Capture, Sketch to Image, AI Super Resolution and AI Live Transcript.

The Moto Pad 70 Pro packs a 10,200mAh battery with support for 45W TurboPower fast charging.

For optics, the tablet houses a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera.

As for additional connectivity features, it comes with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port.