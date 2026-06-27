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Moto Pad 70 Pro launched in India with 13-inch 3.5K display, AI features and 10,200mAh battery

The Moto Pad 70 Pro features a 13-inch 3.5K display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, and quad speaker setup. It supports 2TB expandable storage and runs on Android 16

Aman Gupta
Updated27 Jun 2026, 01:34 PM IST
Moto Pad 70 Pro
Moto Pad 70 Pro
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Motorola has launched its latest flagship Android tablet in India, the Moto Pad 70 Pro. The new tablet comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, a 3.5K display and bundled Moto Pen Pro stylus.

Here's everything you need to know about the Moto Pad 70 Pro.

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Moto Pad 70 Pro price in India:

The Moto Pad 70 Pro is priced at 36,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, and 45,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant bundled with the keyboard.

The Lenovo sub-brand is also offering a limited time discount via ICICI bank cards, taking the effective prices to 32,999, 35,999 and 41,999, respectively.

The Moto Pad 70 Pro will go on sale from 4 July onwards and will be availble to buy via Flipkart, Motorola India and leading retail stores.

Moto Pad 70 Pro price in India

VariantLaunch priceEffective price*
8GB + 128GB 36,999 32,999
8GB + 256GB 39,999 35,999
8GB + 256GB + Keyboard 45,999 41,999

*Effective prices include a limited-period ICICI Bank Bank discount of 4,000.

Moto Pad 70 Pro specifications:
The Moto Pad 70 Pro features a 13-inch 3.5K LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits of peak brightness. The latest Motorola tablet features a quad-speaker setup tuned by JBL with Dolby Atmos support.

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It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is also an option to expand storage on the tablet up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

The Moto Pad 70 Pro runs on the company's Hello UI based on Android 16. The company is promising 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches with the device.

On the AI front, Motorola has included features such as Smarter AI Reader, AI Notes, Smart Capture, Sketch to Image, AI Super Resolution and AI Live Transcript.

The Moto Pad 70 Pro packs a 10,200mAh battery with support for 45W TurboPower fast charging.

For optics, the tablet houses a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera.

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As for additional connectivity features, it comes with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port.

Moto Pad 70 Pro specifications

FeatureDetails
Display13-inch 3.5K LCD (3504 × 2190 pixels), 144Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits peak brightness
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
RAM8GB LPDDR5X
Storage128GB / 256GB UFS 4.1, expandable up to 2TB via microSD
SoftwareAndroid 16, Android 18 OS upgrade promise, 4 years of security updates
AI featuresSmarter AI Reader, AI Notes, Smart Capture, Sketch to Image, AI Super Resolution, AI Live Transcript
StylusMoto Pen Pro (included in the box)
AudioQuad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos
Battery10,200mAh
Charging45W TurboPower fast charging
Rear camera13MP
Front camera8MP
ConnectivityWi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1
BuildMetal unibody, 6.2mm thickness, 589g
ColourPantone Titan
AccessoriesOptional keyboard with Smart Key support

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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