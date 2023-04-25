Moto Razr 2023 to come with bigger external display, may launch soon

Moto Razr 2023 to come with bigger external display, may launch soon2 min read . 02:59 PM IST
- Moto Razr 2023 will succeed the Moto Razr 2022. To recall, the Moto razr 2022 was launched in August last year.
Smartphone brand Motorola has officially teased the 2023 Moto Razr. Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo China's mobile division has shared a teaser of the upcoming foldable phone via a Weibo post.
In the post caption, the executive said that the handset will feature a bigger external display with a higher refresh rate. However, it is not known yet whether both external and internal screen will come with a high refresh rate.
To recall, the Moto razr 2022 was launched in August last year. Moto Razr 2023 will succeed the Moto Razr 2022.
Popular leakster Ice Universe recently shared specifications of the upcoming Moto foldable phone via a tweet. According to the post, Moto razr 2023 may have a 3.5-inch external screen. To compare, the predecessor Razr 2022 has a 2.7-inch outer display.
If true, the external panel on Moto Razr 2023 could be bigger than the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 phone which is rumoured to come with a 3.4-inch external display.
A report earlier this year said that the upcoming Moto Razr 2023 may be launched Razr+ moniker. As per another report, the handset may launch as Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in the Canadian market and other regions, including India. The handset was allegedly spotted on the BIS certification website with model number XT2321-1.
For those unaware, Tecno Phantom V Fold was the latest foldable phone to launch in the Indian market. The handset rivals the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Although both 5G phones have similar features, there are minor differences, with a significant price gap between the two. The Phantom V Fold is the cheapest foldable phone in India, priced at less than ₹90,000, and is available at an even lower price during the launch offer.
Tecno Phantom V Fold comes with a two year warranty, a complimentary trolley bag worth ₹5,000, a one-time free screen replacement within 6 months, and a free fiber protective case with a stand for customers.
