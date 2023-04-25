Moto Razr 2023 to come with bigger external display, may launch soon

For those unaware, Tecno Phantom V Fold was the latest foldable phone to launch in the Indian market. The handset rivals the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Although both 5G phones have similar features, there are minor differences, with a significant price gap between the two. The Phantom V Fold is the cheapest foldable phone in India, priced at less than ₹90,000, and is available at an even lower price during the launch offer.