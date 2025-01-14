Motorola's Razr 60 Ultra has appeared on the BIS website, indicating a potential launch in India. The smartphone, powered by the Snapdragon 8s Elite processor, is an upgrade over the Razr 50 series, expected to launch around mid-2025.

Motorola's latest smartphone in the flip series, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, has been spotted on the Bureau Of Indian Standards (BIS) website, according to a report by 91Mobiles. If the BIS listing turns out to be true, it would mean that Motorola could be planning to launch the new flip series in India soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: What we know As per the listing, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra comes with the model number XT2551 and the codename Orion. Not many details about the smartphone are available yet, but leaks suggest that the phone could be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdraogn 8s Elite processor. The smartphone will be an upgrade over the Razr 50 series launched last year in April and could launch with a similar timeline, possibly in mid-2025.

Until more concrete details details emerge about the Razr 60 Ultra emerge, here's a look at the specifications of the last generation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra specifications: Motorola Razr 50 Ultra boasts a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,640 pixels) LTPO pOLED main display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 300Hz, and a pixel density of 413ppi. The cover screen is a 4-inch (1,080 x 1,272 pixels) LTPO pOLED panel with the same refresh rate and HDR10+ support. This display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and features a Vegan leather coating on the rear, while the frame is made of aluminum.

The Razr 50 Ultra is driven by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, combined with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Moreover, the phone is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the outer shell, consisting of a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 50MP telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom. The inner display houses a 32MP camera. The camera system is enhanced with various AI-powered features such as action engine, auto smile capture, and gesture capture.

For connectivity, the device features options like 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The device features three microphones and offers both a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a software-based face unlock option for security. In terms of sensors, it also features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and proximity light sensor, and has an IPX8 rating for water resistance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}