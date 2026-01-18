Moto Watch with 13-day battery and AMOLED display launching in India on 23 January: Check confirmed features and specs

Motorola has confirmed that its new Moto Watch will be launching in India alongside the Motorola Signature flagship during an event on 23rd January at 12 noon. The new watch was introduced by the company at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and it seems like the same variant will now be coming to India as well.

Moto watch confirmed specs:

The new Moto Watch has been confirmed to come with a 1.4 inch OLED display with Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 protection and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The watch will also come with 1 ATM3 protection, meaning the watch should be able to handle pressure equivalent to 30 meters of depth.

It will come with a 47mm aluminium frame with a stainless steel crown. The watch will feature 22mm band compatibility and Motorola has already showcased Silver and Black colour variants of the watch while other variants are also likely to be announced during the launch event.

Motorola has also partnered with Polar for the technology behind the advanced health tracking features and insights. The watch also comes with support for Moto AI

The watch will also come with dual-frequency GPS, alerts for moving, sleep and step monitoring, calorie tracking and stress monitoring. It will be compatible with the Moto Watch app. It also comes with Moto AI with a ‘catch me up’ feature to give users short, personalized summaries.

There will also be support for controlling music on the phone, launching camera or finding phone right from the new Moto watch.

Since the watch has already debuted at CES, we already know that it will come with support for 13 days of and 7 days of battery life with Always on Display (AOD) turned on.

Motorola Signature specifications:

The star of the launch event will, however, be the Motorola Signature which has been confirmed to come powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor along with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The phone will be the latest flagship from the house of Moto and mark the start of a new phone lineup for the company. It is expected to come with a triple 50MP camera setup along with a 50MP shooter on the front.

Motorola has also confirmed that the phone will feature an LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It will feature a peak brightness of 6,200 nits and features a speaker setup with Sound by Bose branding.