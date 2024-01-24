Motorola confirms devices getting Android 14 update. Check full list here

Motorola has revealed the list of smartphones that will receive the update of Google's Android 14-based custom skin My UX. Google had announced the first developer preview of Android 14 in February 2023, and the stable version of the operating system made its debut with the Pixel 8 series in October 2023. Samsung and Nothing soon followed suit, and most of their devices have already received the Android 14 upgrade.

While the Chinese smartphone maker has not revealed an exact schedule for the rollout, a report by Gadgets 360 claims that stable updates will be rolled out in batches and it might take some time for the update to reach all eligible devices.

Meanwhile, a report by Times of India notes that Motorola has already confirmed the rollout of Android 14 beta for the following devices: Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30, Moto G54, and Moto G73.

Here's a list of Motorola devices that are eligible for the Android 14 upgrade based on My UX, as collated by YTECHB.

List of Motorola devices getting Android 14 upgrade:

Razr phones:

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr 40

Motorola Razr+ 2023

Motorola Razr 2023

Motorola Razr 2022

G Series devices:

Moto G 5G 2023

Moto G Stylus 5G 2023

Moto G Stylus 2023

Moto G Power 5G 2023

Moto G84 5G

Moto G54

Moto G73 5G

Moto G53 5G

Moto G23

Moto G14

Edge series devices:

Motorola Edge+ 2023

Motorola Edge 2023

Motorola Edge+ 2022

Motorola Edge 2022

Motorola Edge+ 5G UW 2022

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30

