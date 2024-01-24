 Motorola confirms devices getting Android 14 update. Check full list here | Mint
Motorola confirms devices getting Android 14 update. Check full list here

 Livemint

Motorola has revealed the names of smartphones that are eligible to receive the Android 14 upgrade based on My UX. Stable updates for Android 14 rollout in batches for Motorola devices

Motorola G34 5G will launch in India on january 9Premium
Motorola G34 5G will launch in India on january 9

Motorola has revealed the list of smartphones that will receive the update of Google's Android 14-based custom skin My UX. Google had announced the first developer preview of Android 14 in February 2023, and the stable version of the operating system made its debut with the Pixel 8 series in October 2023. Samsung and Nothing soon followed suit, and most of their devices have already received the Android 14 upgrade.

Also Read | Moto G54 5G gets a significant price cut in India. New price, specs, bank offers and more

While the Chinese smartphone maker has not revealed an exact schedule for the rollout, a report by Gadgets 360 claims that stable updates will be rolled out in batches and it might take some time for the update to reach all eligible devices. 

Meanwhile, a report by Times of India notes that Motorola has already confirmed the rollout of Android 14 beta for the following devices: Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30, Moto G54, and Moto G73.

Also Read | Moto G34 5G with Snapdragon 695 SoC launched in India. Price, specs, launch offers and more

Here's a list of Motorola devices that are eligible for the Android 14 upgrade based on My UX, as collated by YTECHB. 

List of Motorola devices getting Android 14 upgrade: 

Razr phones: 

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr 40

Motorola Razr+ 2023

Motorola Razr 2023

Motorola Razr 2022

G Series devices: 

Moto G 5G 2023

Moto G Stylus 5G 2023

Moto G Stylus 2023

Moto G Power 5G 2023

Moto G84 5G

Moto G54

Moto G73 5G

Moto G53 5G

Moto G23

Moto G14

Edge series devices: 

Motorola Edge+ 2023

Motorola Edge 2023

Motorola Edge+ 2022

Motorola Edge 2022

Motorola Edge+ 5G UW 2022

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30

 

 

Published: 24 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST
