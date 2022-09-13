Motorola Edge 30 Fusion debuts in India: Details on price and specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion comes at a price of ₹42,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It will be available in Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold colours. At an introductory price of ₹39,999, Motorola is offering this device on Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Motorola launched its Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in India on Tuesday. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC. This dual SIM handset runs on Android 12 with My UX interface and sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ curved Endless Edge pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The screen offers HDR10+ support and has 1,100 nits of peak brightness.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Motorola launched its Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in India on Tuesday. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC. This dual SIM handset runs on Android 12 with My UX interface and sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ curved Endless Edge pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The screen offers HDR10+ support and has 1,100 nits of peak brightness.
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion: Price
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion: Price
The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion comes at a price of ₹42,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It will be available in Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold colours. At an introductory price of ₹39,999, Motorola is offering this device on Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.Additionally, with this handset, there are other offers which include a Jio Offer of ₹7,699 and ₹4,000 cashback in the form of 40 recharge vouchers of ₹100 each. Other partner offers include vouchers worth ₹10,699 from Myntra, Zee5, OYO, Ixigo, and Ferns & Petals.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion comes at a price of ₹42,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It will be available in Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold colours. At an introductory price of ₹39,999, Motorola is offering this device on Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.Additionally, with this handset, there are other offers which include a Jio Offer of ₹7,699 and ₹4,000 cashback in the form of 40 recharge vouchers of ₹100 each. Other partner offers include vouchers worth ₹10,699 from Myntra, Zee5, OYO, Ixigo, and Ferns & Petals.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion: Specifications
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion: Specifications
The dual SIM handset runs on Android 12 with My UX interface and sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ curved Endless Edge pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The screen offers HDR10+ support and has 1,100 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.
The dual SIM handset runs on Android 12 with My UX interface and sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ curved Endless Edge pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The screen offers HDR10+ support and has 1,100 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.
For optics, this phone features a triple camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor for including Quad Pixel Technology, optical image stabilisation and Omni-directional PDAF. It is paired with an f/1.8 aperture lens. There is also a 13 MP wide angle lens coupled with f/2.2 aperture lens and field of view of 120degrees. It also gets a macro vision lens. For selfies, it has a 32 MP sensor paired with f/2.45 aperture lens.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For optics, this phone features a triple camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor for including Quad Pixel Technology, optical image stabilisation and Omni-directional PDAF. It is paired with an f/1.8 aperture lens. There is also a 13 MP wide angle lens coupled with f/2.2 aperture lens and field of view of 120degrees. It also gets a macro vision lens. For selfies, it has a 32 MP sensor paired with f/2.45 aperture lens.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion gets 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, WiFi-6E, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC and a USB Type C port. It features an under display fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock technology. This handset packs a 4,400mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging support.
The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion gets 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, WiFi-6E, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC and a USB Type C port. It features an under display fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock technology. This handset packs a 4,400mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging support.
Additionally, it is rated IP52 for water and dust resistance, features dual microphones and dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. For sensors, it includes proximity, ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope, and compass.
Additionally, it is rated IP52 for water and dust resistance, features dual microphones and dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. For sensors, it includes proximity, ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope, and compass.