Motorola Edge 30 Fusion debuts in India: Details on price and specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion comes at a price of ₹42,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It will be available in Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold colours. At an introductory price of ₹39,999, Motorola is offering this device on Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.Additionally, with this handset, there are other offers which include a Jio Offer of ₹7,699 and ₹4,000 cashback in the form of 40 recharge vouchers of ₹100 each. Other partner offers include vouchers worth ₹10,699 from Myntra, Zee5, OYO, Ixigo, and Ferns & Petals.

