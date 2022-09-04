Motorola Edge 30 Fusion’s new leaks surfaced: What to expect ahead of launch

According to the tipster Yogesh Brar, the Motorola Edge 30 would come with a 6.2-inch pOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is said to pack the Snapdragon 695 chipset which also powers the Moto G82 5G.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Motorola’s Edge 30 Neo is making a buzz around the country. It is expected to launch in India on September 08, 2022. Ahead of the launch, the handset’s alleged specifications have been tipped by a notable tipster. Motorola is also expected to launch its premium Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 2022 at the launch event.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Motorola’s Edge 30 Neo is making a buzz around the country. It is expected to launch in India on September 08, 2022. Ahead of the launch, the handset’s alleged specifications have been tipped by a notable tipster. Motorola is also expected to launch its premium Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 2022 at the launch event.
According to the tipster Yogesh Brar, the Motorola Edge 30 would come with a 6.2-inch pOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is said to pack the Snapdragon 695 chipset which also powers the Moto G82 5G.
According to the tipster Yogesh Brar, the Motorola Edge 30 would come with a 6.2-inch pOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is said to pack the Snapdragon 695 chipset which also powers the Moto G82 5G.
Notably, Brar claims that the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will have a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and an 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant. This can be big news from Motorola as the company typically only offers storage options to 128GB.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Notably, Brar claims that the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will have a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and an 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant. This can be big news from Motorola as the company typically only offers storage options to 128GB.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For optics, this upcoming smartphone can come with a 64MP primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation and a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera. At the front, it is tipped to feature a 32MP selfie camera, most likely inside a hole-punch cutout.
For optics, this upcoming smartphone can come with a 64MP primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation and a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera. At the front, it is tipped to feature a 32MP selfie camera, most likely inside a hole-punch cutout.
Moreover, the handset is expected to pack a 4,020mAah battery with 33W turbo charging. The smartphone manufacturer will continue to flaunt its clean Android OS for its smartphones. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will likely house an Android 12 out of the box.
Moreover, the handset is expected to pack a 4,020mAah battery with 33W turbo charging. The smartphone manufacturer will continue to flaunt its clean Android OS for its smartphones. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will likely house an Android 12 out of the box.
Earlier this month tipster Evan Blass in collaboration with 91Mobiles shared the upcoming colour options of the rumored Motorola smartphone. The tipster has also shared that the device might launch in Black Onyx, Ice Palace, Very Peri, and Aqua Foam colour options.
Earlier this month tipster Evan Blass in collaboration with 91Mobiles shared the upcoming colour options of the rumored Motorola smartphone. The tipster has also shared that the device might launch in Black Onyx, Ice Palace, Very Peri, and Aqua Foam colour options.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As seen in the leaker images, the Motorola Edge 30 Neo appears to come with a hole-punch cutout on the display which would reportedly house the selfie camera. At the bottom of the smartphone, a USB Type-C port, microphone hole, a speaker grille, and a SIM tray can be visible. At the back, a 64MP dual rear camera setup can be seen with an LED flashlight. The images also suggest that the smartphone could feature the volume rockers and power button on the right spine.
As seen in the leaker images, the Motorola Edge 30 Neo appears to come with a hole-punch cutout on the display which would reportedly house the selfie camera. At the bottom of the smartphone, a USB Type-C port, microphone hole, a speaker grille, and a SIM tray can be visible. At the back, a 64MP dual rear camera setup can be seen with an LED flashlight. The images also suggest that the smartphone could feature the volume rockers and power button on the right spine.