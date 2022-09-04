Motorola Edge 30 Fusion’s new leaks surfaced: What to expect ahead of launch

As seen in the leaker images, the Motorola Edge 30 Neo appears to come with a hole-punch cutout on the display which would reportedly house the selfie camera. At the bottom of the smartphone, a USB Type-C port, microphone hole, a speaker grille, and a SIM tray can be visible. At the back, a 64MP dual rear camera setup can be seen with an LED flashlight. The images also suggest that the smartphone could feature the volume rockers and power button on the right spine.