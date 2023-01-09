Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta limited edition launched in India: Details

Motorola has launched its Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta limited edition in India. The Lenovo owned technology company claims that it is the first handset in the world that comes in Pantone colour of the year which is Viva Magenta. The smartphone from Motorola has similar features with the ongoing smartphone model launched in September 2022.
Motorola has launched its Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta limited edition in India. The Lenovo owned technology company claims that it is the first handset in the world that comes in Pantone colour of the year which is Viva Magenta. The smartphone from Motorola has similar features with the ongoing smartphone model launched in September 2022.
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta limited edition: Price
The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta limited edition comes at a price of ₹39,999 and will go on sale from January 12, 2023 on Flipkart and authorised retail stores of the company. Interestingly, interested customers can avail an additional bank discount of ₹3,500 on select cards and benefits worth ₹7,699 from Reliance Jio.
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta limited edition: Specifications
The dual SIM handset runs on Android 12 with My UX interface and sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ curved Endless Edge pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The screen offers HDR10+ support and has 1,100 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.
For optics, this phone features a triple camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor for including Quad Pixel Technology, optical image stabilisation and Omni-directional PDAF. It is paired with an f/1.8 aperture lens. There is also a 13 MP wide angle lens coupled with f/2.2 aperture lens and field of view of 120degrees. It also gets a macro vision lens. For selfies, it has a 32 MP sensor paired with f/2.45 aperture lens.
The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion gets 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, WiFi-6E, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC and a USB Type C port. It features an under display fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock technology. This handset packs a 4,400mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging support.