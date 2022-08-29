Motorola Edge 30 tipped to feature these new colours: Everything we know so far

Ahead of the launch Motorola Edge 30 Neo’s possible colour options have been tipped, according to the reports. It is believed that this device is the same handset that was initially said to be the Motorola Edge Lite with the codename Motorola Miami. Reportedly, the handset would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It is tipped to launch in Black Onyx, Ice Palace, Very Peri, and Aqua Foam colour options.

