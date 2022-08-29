Motorola Edge 30 tipped to feature these new colours: Everything we know so far

Tipster Evan Blass in collaboration with 91Mobiles have shared the upcoming colour options of the rumored Motorola Edge 30 Lite. The tipster has also shared that the device might launch in Black Onyx, Ice Palace, Very Peri, and Aqua Foam colour options.
Ahead of the launch Motorola Edge 30 Neo’s possible colour options have been tipped, according to the reports. It is believed that this device is the same handset that was initially said to be the Motorola Edge Lite with the codename Motorola Miami. Reportedly, the handset would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It is tipped to launch in Black Onyx, Ice Palace, Very Peri, and Aqua Foam colour options.
As seen in the leaker images, the Motorola Edge 30 Neo appears to come with a hole-punch cutout on the display which would reportedly house the selfie camera. At the bottom of the smartphone, a USB Type-C port, microphone hole, a speaker grille, and a SIM tray can be visible. At the back, a 64MP dual rear camera setup can be seen with an LED flashlight. The images also suggest that the smartphone could feature the volume rockers and power button on the right spine.
Reportedly, the Motorola Edge 30 Neo can be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. Moreover, it is tipped to feature a display with a 120Hz refresh rate and could pack a battery of 4,020mAh battery.
These specifications come in line with a report on the Motorola Edge 30 Lite from June that also shares the first look of the handset.
Meanwhile, Motorola has recently launched its Moto G32 in India. The latest G-series smartphone from Motorola is powered with a 90Hz 6.5-inch FHD display, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a Snapdragon 680 processor.
Moto G32 runs on Android 12 and available in Mineral Grey and Satin Silver colours.It comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC, the device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery backup supported by 33W TurboPower fast charging. The handset measures 161.78x73.84x8.49mm and weighs about 184gm.
