Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM variant to launch in India soon: Check details

Motorola made an announcement on Twitter stating that a higher-end variant of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage will soon launch in India.
Motorola has announced that it will launch its Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM variant in India soon. This handset will be a higher-end variant of the Motorola Edge 30 ultra which will feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of in-built storage. The smartphone recently made its debut in India equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.
The smartphone manufacturer Motorola made an announcement on Twitter stating that a higher-end variant of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage will soon launch in India. However, the brand has not revealed the launch date for its upcoming phone. Motorola claims that an additional variant of the handset is being introduced in the country ‘on popular demand’.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra comes at a price of ₹59,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. It is available in Interstellar Black and Starlight While colours. The smartphone brand is offering the handset at an introductory price of ₹54,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is a dual-SIM device which runs on Android 12 based My UX skin and sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ pOLED curved display with 144 refresh rate. It comes with Edge Lighting, specially designed edges on this device that lights up in different ways to let users know about notifications and calls. The smartphone offers support for HDR10+, DCI P3 colour space and a peak brightness of 1250 nits.
The display of this handset gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and back. Under the hood, the smartphone gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For optics, it comes with a 1/1.22-inch 200 MP Samsung sensor that is paired with f/1.9 aperture lens.
This phone has optical image stabilisation and combines 16 pixels into one UltraPixel for capturing more light to deliver well-lit photos. Secondly, it has a 50 MP Samsung sensor coupled with an ultra-wide angle f/2.2 aperture lens.
There is a third 12 MP Sony sensor paired with f/1.6 aperture telephoto lens to capture portrait shots. Moreover, it gets a 6- MP sensor paired to f/2.2 aperture lens, also uses Quad Pixel technology.