Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launched in India: Check price, specifications and more

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Price

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra comes at a price of ₹59,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. It is available in Interstellar Black and Starlight While colours. The smartphone brand is offering the handset at an introductory price of ₹54,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022. Additionally, with this handset, there are other offers which include a Jio Offer of ₹14,699 and ₹4,000 cashback in the form of 40 recharge vouchers of ₹100 each. Other partner offers include vouchers worth ₹10,699 from Myntra, Zee5, OYO, Ixigo, and Ferns & Petals.