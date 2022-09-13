Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launched in India: Check price, specifications and more

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is a dual-SIM device which runs on Android 12 based My UX skin and sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ pOLED curved display with 144 refresh rate.
Motorola has launched its Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in India today, days after it was launched in international markets. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is a flagship smartphone which features a 200 MP primary camera and it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Price
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra comes at a price of ₹59,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. It is available in Interstellar Black and Starlight While colours. The smartphone brand is offering the handset at an introductory price of ₹54,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022. Additionally, with this handset, there are other offers which include a Jio Offer of ₹14,699 and ₹4,000 cashback in the form of 40 recharge vouchers of ₹100 each. Other partner offers include vouchers worth ₹10,699 from Myntra, Zee5, OYO, Ixigo, and Ferns & Petals.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Specifications
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is a dual-SIM device which runs on Android 12 based My UX skin and sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ pOLED curved display with 144 refresh rate. It comes with Edge Lighting, specially designed edges on this device that lights up in different ways to let users know about notifications and calls. The smartphone offers support for HDR10+, DCI P3 colour space and a peak brightness of 1250 nits.
The display of this handset gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and back. Under the hood, the smartphone gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For optics, it comes with a 1/1.22-inch 200 MP Samsung sensor that is paired with f/1.9 aperture lens.
This phone has optical image stabilisation and combines 16 pixels into one UltraPixel for capturing more light to deliver well-lit photos. Secondly, it has a 50 MP Samsung sensor coupled with an ultra-wide angle f/2.2 aperture lens, The camera uses Quad Pixel Technology, has 114 degrees field of view and Macro vision to capture macro shots.
There is a third 12 MP Sony sensor paired with f/1.6 aperture telephoto lens to capture portrait shots. Moreover, it gets a 6- MP sensor paired to f/2.2 aperture lens, also uses Quad Pixel technology.
The Motorola Edhe 30 Ultra packs a 4,610mAh battery with 125W TurboPower wired charging, up to 50W wireless charging and 10W wireless power sharing. The handset supports Dolby Atmos and includes IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.
It packs 128GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, 5G (13 bands), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port and more.
