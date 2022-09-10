Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion launch on September 13: Details

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion have debuted in the European market already and are expected to come with similar features in India as well
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will launch in India on September 13. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is the company’s premium phone that will offer features like a 200MP main rear camera and a 6.7-inch curved screen with up to 144 Hz refresh rate. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, on the other hand, will be a mid-range smartphone that is said to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC.
Both the handsets have debuted in the European market already and are expected to come with similar features in India as well. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Motorola phones
Expected features
The upcoming Moto Edge 30 Ultra may feature a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ OLED display. The screen may offer support for 144Hz refresh rate. It may have a layer of Corning Gorilla 5 on the top for protection.
The smartphone is likely to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipse. It may offer up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Moto Edge 30 Ultra is said to run on Android 12 operating system out of the box.
The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, on the other hand, is said to have a 6.55-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate. Said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, the phone may be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.
For optics, the handset is rumoured to have a 50MP camera paired with a 13MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone may have a 32MP camera at the front.