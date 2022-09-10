Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion launch on September 13: Details

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will launch in India on September 13. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is the company’s premium phone that will offer features like a 200MP main rear camera and a 6.7-inch curved screen with up to 144 Hz refresh rate. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, on the other hand, will be a mid-range smartphone that is said to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC.

