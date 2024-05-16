Lenovo-owned Motorola, has unveiled its latest midrange offering, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. It comes with pre-installed with Android 14 and promises three significant Android OS updates in the future. Sporting a spacious 6.67-inch pOLED display boasting a 144Hz refresh rate, the smartphone ensures a smooth and responsive user experience.

Pricing

In terms of pricing and availability, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion comes in two variants. The base model, featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, starts at Rs. 22,999, while the higher-end variant, offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 24,999. The handset will be available in Hot Pink and Marshmallow Blue color options with a vegan leather finish, as well as a Forest Blue variant with a PMMA finish.

Excitingly, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is set to hit the shelves on May 22 through Flipkart, the official Motorola website, and select retail outlets across India. Additionally, customers can enjoy a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions, making it an even more enticing purchase.

Specifications

One of the key highlights of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is its robust 5,000mAh battery, coupled with 68W TurboPower charging support, ensuring users stay powered up throughout the day. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip from Qualcomm. Users can choose between configurations offering up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage, catering to varying needs.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion flaunts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ pOLED curved display, safeguarded by Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone boasts Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM for snappy performance. For photography enthusiasts, it features a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera that also functions as a macro camera, and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for capturing stunning selfies.

Connectivity-wise, the Edge 50 Fusion supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and NFC. It also comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication and an array of sensors including a proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass, and ambient light sensor.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!