Motorola Edge 50 Fusion launched in India with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset: Price, specifications and more
Motorola unveils the Edge 50 Fusion, featuring Android 14 with promised updates, a 6.67-inch pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip. Priced from Rs. 22,999, it offers 5,000mAh battery with 68W charging, up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and impressive camera capabilities.
Lenovo-owned Motorola, has unveiled its latest midrange offering, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. It comes with pre-installed with Android 14 and promises three significant Android OS updates in the future. Sporting a spacious 6.67-inch pOLED display boasting a 144Hz refresh rate, the smartphone ensures a smooth and responsive user experience.