Motorola is set to launch the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion in India on May 16 at 12:00 pm IST, the company announced through an X post. The event will be hosted on Flipkart, where the company has created a dedicated landing page to showcase the phone's features.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion was first introduced in Europe earlier this year, alongside the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Pro. The Edge 50 Pro has already been released in India, and now it is the Edge 50 Fusion's turn. The smartphone is equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate display, a 50MP dual-camera setup, and 68W fast charging capability. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

Additionally, the Flipkart page reveals that the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will be available in three color options: Forest Blue, Hot Pink, and Marshmallow Blue. The device will offer up to 12GB of RAM and runs on Android 14-based Hello UI. It sports a 6.7-inch curved pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, offering a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it includes an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

For the Indian market, the phone is likely to feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. Its dual rear camera system comprises a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C primary sensor and a 13MP ultrawide macro lens. There is also a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is designed to support 15 different 5G bands and Wi-Fi 6. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging capability and an IP68-rated water-repellent design, making it durable against dust and water.

While the price for the Indian market has not been disclosed yet, in Europe, the phone was launched at a starting price of EUR 399, which is approximately Rs. 35,900.

