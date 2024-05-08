Motorola Edge 50 Fusion launching in India next week: Everything we know so far
Motorola announces the launch of Motorola Edge 50 Fusion in India on May 16 at 12:00 pm IST via Flipkart. The phone features a 144Hz display, 50MP dual-camera setup, 68W fast charging, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, and comes in Forest Blue, Hot Pink, and Marshmallow Blue colors.
Motorola is set to launch the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion in India on May 16 at 12:00 pm IST, the company announced through an X post. The event will be hosted on Flipkart, where the company has created a dedicated landing page to showcase the phone's features.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message