Motorola Edge 50 Neo full specifications leaked ahead of imminent India launch: Display, battery, chipset and more
Motorola gearing up to launch Motorola Edge 50 Neo, featuring 6.4 inch pOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, 50MP primary sensor, and 4,310 mAh battery. Expected to run on Hello UI based on Android 14, with IP68 protection and Bluetooth 5.3.
Motorola has been on a launching spree recently, right from the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra to the Motorola Razr 50 series. However, now leaks suggest that the Lenovo sub-brand may be gearing to launch Motorola Edge 50 Neo, the successor to last year's Motorola Edge 40 Neo, soon.