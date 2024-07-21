Motorola gearing up to launch Motorola Edge 50 Neo, featuring 6.4 inch pOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, 50MP primary sensor, and 4,310 mAh battery. Expected to run on Hello UI based on Android 14, with IP68 protection and Bluetooth 5.3.

Motorola has been on a launching spree recently, right from the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra to the Motorola Razr 50 series. However, now leaks suggest that the Lenovo sub-brand may be gearing to launch Motorola Edge 50 Neo, the successor to last year's Motorola Edge 40 Neo, soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Motorola Edge 50 Neo specifications: According to a report by 91Mobiles, citing tipster Paras Guglani, the Edge 50 Neo will feature a 6.4-inch pOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and feature a Mali-G615 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks. Notably, the same processor was last seen on the CMF Phone 1, which was launched earlier this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Optics-wise, Motorola Edge 50 Neo may feature a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary sensor and a 10MP sensor as well. Meanwhile, there could also be a 32MP shooter for taking selfies and video calls.

The smartphone could feature a 4,310 mAh battery and come with up to 256GB of storage. The phone may run on Hello UI based on the latest Android 14 operating system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The leak suggest Motorola Edge 50 Neo will feature an IP68 protection for water and dust protection, Bluetooth version 5.3 and NFC. It could come with measurements of 71.2mm x 154.1mm x 8.1mm and have a weight of 171g. The upcoming phone is likely to come in four colourways: Nautical Blue, Latte, Grisaille, and Poinciana.

Meanwhile, price wise, the Edge 40 Neo was priced at ₹22,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹24,999 for the 12GB RAM model. While Motorola hasn't confirmed any pricing details about the smartphone yet, it would be a good bet to expect the Edge 50 Neo to be priced in the similar ballpark.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!