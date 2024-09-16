Motorola Edge 50 Neo launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset: Check price, specifications and more | Mint

Motorola Edge 50 Neo launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset: Check price, specifications and more
Motorola has launched the Moto Edge 50 Neo in India at Rs. 23,999, featuring a 50MP camera, a 6.4-inch display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. Exclusive sales start on September 16, with additional discounts for certain bank users and Jio customers.
Motorola has expanded its flagship smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Motorola Edge 50 Neo. The smartphone boasts impressive features including a 50MP Sony LYTIA-700C sensor, AI-powered camera enhancements, and long-term software support.
