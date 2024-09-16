Motorola has launched the Moto Edge 50 Neo in India at Rs. 23,999, featuring a 50MP camera, a 6.4-inch display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. Exclusive sales start on September 16, with additional discounts for certain bank users and Jio customers.

Motorola has expanded its flagship smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Motorola Edge 50 Neo. The smartphone boasts impressive features including a 50MP Sony LYTIA-700C sensor, AI-powered camera enhancements, and long-term software support. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pricing The Moto Edge 50 Neo is priced at Rs. 23,999 in India, which is a special festive offer, according to the company. The phone is available in a single variant offering 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Motorola has scheduled a one-hour exclusive sale on Flipkart starting at 7 pm on September 16, after which the open sale will begin on September 24 across Flipkart, Motorola’s official website, and other retail outlets.

Shoppers can choose from four Pantone-certified color options: Nautical Blue, Poinciana, Lattè, and Grisaille, all featuring a vegan leather back for added style. Additional perks include a Rs. 1,000 discount for certain bank cardholders or an exchange bonus of Rs. 1,000. Jio users can avail of bundled offers worth Rs. 10,000, including Rs. 2,000 cashback and further benefits worth up to Rs. 8,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications The Moto Edge 50 Neo flaunts a 6.4-inch LTPO pOLED display, offering 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, while the device itself carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, alongside MIL-STD-810H certification for enhanced durability. Dolby Atmos-backed dual stereo speakers elevate the multimedia experience.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Users also benefit from a virtual RAM expansion of up to 8GB, enhanced by AI optimization. The device runs on Android 14 and Motorola has committed to providing five years of software and security updates.

For photography enthusiasts, the Moto Edge 50 Neo comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom. The front houses a 32MP camera for high-quality selfies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}