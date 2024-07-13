Motorola Edge 50 Neo tipped to come with up to 512GB storage, 4 colourways: All we know so far
Lenovo sub-brand Motorola is gearing up to launch the Edge 50 Neo, with leaks suggesting storage variants, color options, and possible Pantone certification.
Following the launch of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and Motorola Edge 5o Pro earlier this year, the Lenovo sub-brand is apparently planning to launch the Edge 50 Neo soon. While the company hasn't confirmed the launch of the Edge 50 Neo, the latest leak has hinted at some of the smartphone's key features.