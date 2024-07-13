Lenovo sub-brand Motorola is gearing up to launch the Edge 50 Neo, with leaks suggesting storage variants, color options, and possible Pantone certification.

Following the launch of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and Motorola Edge 5o Pro earlier this year, the Lenovo sub-brand is apparently planning to launch the Edge 50 Neo soon. While the company hasn't confirmed the launch of the Edge 50 Neo, the latest leak has hinted at some of the smartphone's key features.

Motorola Edge 5o Neo leaks: According to a leak by tipster Sudhanshu, cited by 91Mobiles, Edge 50 Neo will be available in two storage variants: 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

It is likely to be available in 4 colourways: Gray, Blue, Poinciana and Milk colours. The tipster states that some of these colour variants are also likely to be Pantone-certified.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: While we don't know much about the Edge 50 Neo, a look at the specs and price of its predecessor should give us an idea of how Motorola sees its Neo range.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo comes with a 6.55-inch P-OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone comes with the Gorilla Glass 3 protection and is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

The Edge 40 Neo runs on the Octa-core MediaTek MT6879 Dimensity 7030 SoC based on a 6 nanometers process, paired with a Mali-G610 MC3 GPU for graphic-intensive tasks.

In terms of optics, the Motorola mid-ranger features a dual camera setup to the back with a 50 MP main sensor with support for optical image stabilization (OIS) and a secondary 13 MP ultrawide lens. The front of the phone houses a 32 MP camera which can adequately handle all the selfie and video call related requirements. The Edge 50 Neo is priced at ₹23,999 for the 8GB/128GB storage variant and ₹25,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

