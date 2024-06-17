Motorola Edge 50 Pro gets a significant discount, available under ₹28,000 on Flipkart. Here's how to grab the deal
Motorola's Moto Edge 50 Pro gets a price cut on Flipkart, now available below ₹28,000. It features Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, 144Hz display, triple camera setup, and 4,500mAh battery with 125W fast charging.
Motorola's powerful mid-range smartphone, Moto Edge 50 Pro, has received a significant price cut on Flipkart, bringing the price of the vanilla variant of the device to below ₹28,000. Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, the Edge 50 Pro was launched in the month of April and rivals the likes of OnePlus Nord CE 4, Poco F6 and Realme GT 6T in its price segment.