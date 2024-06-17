Motorola's powerful mid-range smartphone, Moto Edge 50 Pro, has received a significant price cut on Flipkart, bringing the price of the vanilla variant of the device to below ₹28,000. Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, the Edge 50 Pro was launched in the month of April and rivals the likes of OnePlus Nord CE 4, Poco F6 and Realme GT 6T in its price segment.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro price cut:

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro was launched at a price of ₹31,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, while the top-end 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant was introduced at ₹35,999.

However, the Edge 50 Pro is currently listed at ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM variant on Flipkart. With a bank discount of ₹2,000, the smartphone can be bought at an effective price of ₹27,999.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro specifications:

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front. The phone also comes with IP68 certification for dust and splash resistance.

In terms of optics, the Edge 50 Pro comes with a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 10MP telephoto shooter. It also posseses a 50MP sensor on the the front for handling selfies and video calls.

The Edge 50 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and is paired with Adreno 720 GPU for handling graphics related tasks. The phone comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 125W TurboPower fast charging. The phone boasts support for 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!