Motorola's mid-range smartphone, Edge 50 Pro has received a massive price cut during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, taking the price of the smartphone to under ₹28,000. At this price, the Edge 50 Pro competes with the likes of Vivo T3 Pro, Poco F6 and the Realme GT 6T.

Also Read | Bengaluru woman orders iPhone 15 on Flipkart, ’fake’ delivery boy shows up. Here’s what happened next

Motorola Edge 50 Pro price cut:

Motorola Edge 50 Pro was launched at a price of ₹31,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, while the top-end 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant was introduced at ₹35,999.

However, during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the 12GB RAM variant is listed at a price of ₹29,999. Moreover, there is a ₹2,000 instant discount on making the payment using HDFC Bank credit card.

Also Read | Amazon and Flipkart sale: Best phones to buy under ₹15,000 ft CMF Phone 1 and Infinix Note 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Pro specifications:

Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front. The phone also comes with IP68 certification for dust and splash resistance.

In terms of optics, the Edge 50 Pro comes with a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 10MP telephoto shooter. It also posseses a 50MP sensor on the the front for handling selfies and video calls.

The Edge 50 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and is paired with Adreno 720 GPU for handling graphics related tasks. The phone comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 125W TurboPower fast charging. The phone boasts support for 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

VIVO COLLABORATION SOLUTIONS More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!