Motorola Edge 50 Pro goes below ₹30,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Should you buy?
During Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro's price has been slashed to under ₹28,000. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch pOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, and a robust camera system, making it a competitive mid-range option.
Motorola's mid-range smartphone, Edge 50 Pro has received a massive price cut during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, taking the price of the smartphone to under ₹28,000. At this price, the Edge 50 Pro competes with the likes of Vivo T3 Pro, Poco F6 and the Realme GT 6T.
