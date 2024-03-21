Motorola Edge 50 Pro launch date confirmed in India. Expected specs, price and everything we know so far
Motorola Edge 50 Pro launch date in India confirmed. Smartphone to be available via Flipkart, Motorola's website, and retail outlets. Key specs include 6.67 inch 1.5K curved pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits brightness, HDR10+, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.
Motorola Edge 50 Pro has now been officially confirmed to launch in India on April 3, putting an end to tech enthusiasts wondering when Motorola's upcoming handset will make its debut in the country. Motorola has already confirmed that its upcoming smartphone will go on sale through Flipkart, Motorola's own website and a few retail stores. The Chinese smartphone maker has already confirmed some key specifications about the device, including colour variants and display specifications.