Motorola Edge 50 Pro has now been officially confirmed to launch in India on April 3, putting an end to tech enthusiasts wondering when Motorola's upcoming handset will make its debut in the country. Motorola has already confirmed that its upcoming smartphone will go on sale through Flipkart, Motorola's own website and a few retail stores. The Chinese smartphone maker has already confirmed some key specifications about the device, including colour variants and display specifications.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is confirmed to be available in three colour variants: Black, Purple and a greyish variant. The Edge 50 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved pOLED panel with support for 144Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The Edge 50 Pro's display also comes with HDR10+ certification, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and SGS-certified blue light protection.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro specifications (expected):

According to a recent leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Moto Edge 50 Pro could feature a 50MP primary sensor with support for OIS along with a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. The smartphone could also feature a 4,500mAh battery with support for 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

While the smartphone was previously rumoured to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a recent Geekbench listing claims otherwise. The listing confirms that the Edge 50 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset based on the 4nm process and is likely to be paired with an Adreno 720 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. The chipset houses a primary Cortex A-715 core clocked at 2.63 GHz, 3 Cortex A715 performance cores clocked at 2.4 GHz and 4 Cortex A510 efficiency cores clocked at 1.8 GHz.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro expected price:

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is likely to be powered by the same Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC which will also be in the upcoming mid-range smartphone from OnePlus, the Nord CE 4 5G. Given the SoC, the Edge 50 Pro may not come in the flagship or ‘flagship killer’ category and may be priced under ₹30,000 in India.

