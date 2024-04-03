Motorola's latest flagship offering, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, has officially made its debut in India. At the heart of the device lies the powerful 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, ensuring smooth performance. Coupled with a 4,500mAh battery. Moreover, the device supports both wired and wireless Turbo charging, offering flexibility in charging options.

Price and offers

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and Rs. 35,999 for the higher-end 12GB + 256GB configuration. However, for a limited time, customers can avail of an introductory offer, with the base variant available at a discounted price of Rs. 27,999, and the 12GB RAM variant offered at Rs. 31,999.

Consumers can get their hands on this device starting April 9 via Flipkart, Motorola online store, and various retail outlets across the country. Additionally, customers can enjoy exclusive benefits, including a Rs. 2,250 instant discount on HDFC credit and debit card EMI transactions, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 2,000.

Specifications

One of the standout features of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is its software longevity. The company is promising three years of OS updates and four years of security upgrades.

Available in a sleek and stylish design, the smartphone comes in three captivating color options: Black Beauty, Luxe Lavender, and Moonlight Pearl. The latter, handcrafted in Italy, exudes elegance and sophistication and will be available for purchase on April 8, adding an exclusive touch to the lineup, as per the company.

Speaking of the display, this latest offering from Motorola gets a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display and boasts a high refresh rate of 144Hz, supporting HDR10+. Furthermore, its IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance ensures durability.

This smartphone boasts a sophisticated AI-backed triple rear camera setup, headed by a 50MP primary camera sensor. It also gets a 13MP ultrawide camera sensor and 10MP telephoto sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 50MP camera sensor.

