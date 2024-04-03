Motorola Edge 50 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor: Check price, specs and more
Motorola launches the Edge 50 Pro in India with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 4,500mAh battery, and Turbo charging support. Prices start at Rs. 27,999 with introductory offers available.
Motorola's latest flagship offering, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, has officially made its debut in India. At the heart of the device lies the powerful 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, ensuring smooth performance. Coupled with a 4,500mAh battery. Moreover, the device supports both wired and wireless Turbo charging, offering flexibility in charging options.