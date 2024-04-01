Motorola Edge 50 Pro leak: Expected price, camera specs, launch schedule and all details we know so far
Recent leaks suggest the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will feature a 50MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. Powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, the smartphone is set to launch on April 3 with an IP68 rating.
Motorola enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly anticipating the grand reveal of the highly anticipated mid-range smartphone, the Edge 50 Pro. The device has been teased on Flipkart and product page insights have offered a glimpse into what the Edge 50 Pro will offer.
