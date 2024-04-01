Active Stocks
Motorola Edge 50 Pro leak: Expected price, camera specs, launch schedule and all details we know so far

Recent leaks suggest the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will feature a 50MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. Powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, the smartphone is set to launch on April 3 with an IP68 rating.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro will feature a triple camera setup to the rear.

Motorola enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly anticipating the grand reveal of the highly anticipated mid-range smartphone, the Edge 50 Pro. The device has been teased on Flipkart and product page insights have offered a glimpse into what the Edge 50 Pro will offer. 

The company has confirmed key features, including a curved display housing a centrally positioned punch-hole notch for the selfie camera. Further, the smartphone will boast an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, along with 50W wireless charging capability and support for lightning-fast 125W wired charging.

One of the most anticipated aspects of the Edge 50 Pro is its camera system, powered by AI, reported Business Today. While specifics are yet to be fully disclosed, leaks suggest a versatile setup that promises to deliver exceptional imaging capabilities.

Reportedly, pricing details have also emerged, with speculation placing the global price around €864 for the variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. In the Indian market, consumers can expect to see the Edge 50 Pro 5G priced at approximately 44,999, positioning it competitively within the mid-flagship segment.

A recent leak from tipster Abhishek Yadav hints at notable camera specifications for the Moto Edge 50 Pro. It suggests a 50MP primary sensor, likely equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Additionally, the leak mentions a robust 4,500mAh battery, potentially supporting rapid charging capabilities of up to 125W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Contrary to earlier rumors suggesting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, recent findings on Geekbench suggest otherwise for the Edge 50 Pro. The listing confirms that Motorola's new smartphone will indeed be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, fabricated on a 4nm process. 

This chipset is expected to be complemented by an Adreno 720 GPU, catering to all graphic-intensive tasks efficiently. Notably, the chipset comprises a primary Cortex A-715 core running at 2.63 GHz, accompanied by three Cortex A715 performance cores operating at 2.4 GHz, and four Cortex A510 efficiency cores ticking at 1.8 GHz.

The Edge 50 Pro is scheduled to launch on April 3 at 12 pm IST. 

Published: 01 Apr 2024, 03:21 PM IST
