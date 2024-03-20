The tech world is abuzz with anticipation as Motorola gears up to unveil its latest flagship smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. Scheduled for launch on April 3, 2024, the Edge 50 Pro has already captured attention for its promising array of AI-driven features.

Teasers from Motorola and a listing on Flipkart have provided glimpses into what the Edge 50 Pro has in store. Touted as an "AI phone," it's rumored to integrate advanced smart capabilities akin to those seen in the Google Pixel 8 series.

Flipkart's listing sheds light on the device's AI prowess, highlighting features such as AI-powered wallpaper reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Notably, the smartphone's camera system is expected to be a standout feature, boasting AI Adaptive Stabilization, Auto-focus tracking, AI photo enhancement, and more.

In terms of display, the Edge 50 Pro is rumored to sport a 6.7-inch pOLED 1.5K display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. What's more, it could be the world's first Pantone-validated display, promising exceptional color accuracy.

Photography enthusiasts can look forward to a triple camera setup, headlined by a 50MP primary AI-powered Pro-Grade camera. Meanwhile, performance is anticipated to be top-notch, with rumors suggesting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under the hood.

Battery life is expected to be robust, with a 4500mAh battery rumored to support blazing-fast 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The device may also come running Android 14 out of the box.

While some specifications remain speculative, the official unveiling of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro on April 3 promises to provide clarity and excitement for smartphone enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its arrival.

