Motorola Edge 50 Pro teasers hint at THESE AI features: Know what's expected
Motorola's upcoming flagship, the Edge 50 Pro, is creating buzz with its AI-centric features and advanced camera system. The device is rumored to offer a 6.7-inch pOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and fast charging support.
The tech world is abuzz with anticipation as Motorola gears up to unveil its latest flagship smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. Scheduled for launch on April 3, 2024, the Edge 50 Pro has already captured attention for its promising array of AI-driven features.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message