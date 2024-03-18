Motorola has confirmed that its latest smartphone in the Edge series, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, will soon be launched in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has also revealed a number of key specifications about the Edge 50 Pro ahead of the launch, including details about the camera, display and other features.

Motorola has confirmed that the Edge 50 Pro will be sold on Flipkart, Motorola.in and a number of offline stores. Motorola is promising a number of AI features with the camera on the Edge 50 Pro, including photo enhancement and reducing the impact of shaky hands with the adaptive stabilisation feature.

According to the images shared by Motorola, the smartphone will be available in 3 Pantone colours with the Motorola name on the back, similar to any other Motorola phone. The smartphone features the volume and power buttons on the right and a triple camera setup on the back.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro expected specifications:

According to a leak from tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The Edge 50 Pro is likely to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and Corning Gorilla 5 protection on the front. The Edge 50 Pro is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and is expected to run on the Android 14 operating system.

The smartphone is likely to come with a triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10MP telephoto lens. The Edge 50 Pro is also expected to be powered by a 4,500mAh battery, with support for 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

