Motorola Edge 50 Pro with 6.7 inch pOLED display confirmed to launch in India: Everything we know so far
Motorola Edge 50 Pro to debut in India with 6.7 inch 1.5K pOLED curved display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and triple camera setup. Features 125W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and Android 14 OS.
Motorola has confirmed that its latest smartphone in the Edge series, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, will soon be launched in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has also revealed a number of key specifications about the Edge 50 Pro ahead of the launch, including details about the camera, display and other features.