Motorola Edge 50 Ultra confirmed to launch in India. All we know so far
Motorola teases launch of flagship Edge 50 Ultra in India, featuring wooden back panel. Expected to have 6.7-inch pOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 50MP triple rear camera, 50MP front camera, 4,500mAh battery with fast and wireless charging.
Motorola has teased the upcoming launch of its flagship smartphone offering, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. The smartphone was launched globally in April this year but hasn't yet made its way into the Indian market.