Motorola Edge 50 Ultra confirmed to launch in India. All we know so far

Motorola has teased the upcoming launch of its flagship smartphone offering, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. The smartphone was launched globally in April this year but hasn't yet made its way into the Indian market.

Notably, in the recent months, Motorola had launched the Moto Edge 50 Fusion and Moto Edge 50 Pro smartphones in India. Meanwhile, there wasn't any official confirmation on whether the top of the line Ultra variant would come to India.

Now, an image showcased by the Motorola India handle, the company has teased a wooden back rear panel of its Edge 50 Ultra smartphone. However, Motorola hasn't yet confirmed an official launch date or official specifications about the device yet.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra specifications:

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra (Indian variant) is likely to have similar specs as compared to its global counterpart.

Moto Edge 50 Ultra features a 6.7 inch 1.5K pOLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate. The phone may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and paired with up to 16GB of LPPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of optics, the phone comes with a triple camera sensor to the back including a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide and a 64MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. There is also a 50MP shooter to the front for handling all the selfie and video call related requirements.

The phone may feature a 4,500 mAh battery pack with support for 125W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front.

