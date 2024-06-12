Motorola Edge 50 Ultra confirmed to launch in India on June 18: Expected price, specifications and more
Motorola is set to launch the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra in India on June 18, featuring a unique wooden design variant and top-notch specifications including a 144Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, and 50MP main camera with OIS.
Motorola is preparing to unveil its new flagship smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, in India on June 18. This highly anticipated device will be available for purchase on Flipkart as well as other retail platforms. While the global release has already provided a glimpse into its specifications and design, the Indian market is eagerly awaiting the announcement of its price.