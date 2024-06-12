Motorola is set to launch the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra in India on June 18, featuring a unique wooden design variant and top-notch specifications including a 144Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, and 50MP main camera with OIS.

Motorola is preparing to unveil its new flagship smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, in India on June 18. This highly anticipated device will be available for purchase on Flipkart as well as other retail platforms. While the global release has already provided a glimpse into its specifications and design, the Indian market is eagerly awaiting the announcement of its price.

Design and Specifications The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is likely to be offered in three distinct designs, with one variant featuring a real wooden back panel that sets it apart with a unique and luxurious appearance.

This wooden model comes in an off-white hue, accentuated by a golden finish on the side frames, enhancing its premium look. The rear panel prominently displays the Motorola logo, while the triple camera setup is housed in a slightly protruding module, adding to the phone's sophisticated aesthetic. This design suggests a focus on durability, which will be further evaluated upon its release in India.

The global variant of Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED display that boasts a high refresh rate of up to 144Hz, ensuring smooth and vibrant visuals. Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, the device promises exceptional performance for a variety of tasks. It also carries an IP68 rating, making it resistant to both water and dust—an essential feature for a high-end smartphone.

One of the most notable features of the Edge 50 Ultra is its advanced charging capabilities. The device supports 50W wireless charging and an impressive 125W wired charging, allowing for rapid recharging. With a 4,500mAh battery, users can expect a full day’s use on a single charge.

In terms of photography, the Edge 50 Ultra comes with a versatile camera system. It includes a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 64MP telephoto lens with OIS, and a 50MP ultrawide lens that also functions as a macro lens. This setup ensures high-quality, detailed photos in a variety of settings. Running on the latest Android 14 OS, the device offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, providing ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos.

Anticipated Price in India While Motorola has already launched the Edge 50 Pro in India at a price of ₹31,999, the Ultra model is expected to be priced significantly higher due to its superior specifications.

In Europe, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is priced at EUR 999, which roughly converts to ₹88,870. However, the Indian pricing is anticipated to be lower. Analysts expect the Edge 50 Ultra to be priced between ₹40,000 and ₹50,000 in India, making it competitive within the flagship Android smartphone market.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

