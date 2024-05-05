Motorola's latest premium smartphone, the Edge 50 Ultra, may finally be coming to India as a recent report by The Tech Outlook has spotted the smartphone on the BIS certification website with the model number XT2401-1. The news comes shortly after Motorola launched the Edge 50 Ultra in some markets in Asia, Europe, Latin America and Oceania.

While the Edge 50 Ultra may be making its way to India soon, its younger sibling, the Edge 50 Pro, has been available in the country since early last month.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Specifications:

Although Motorola hasn't made any official announcements about the Indian version of the Edge 50 Ultra, a look at the European version of the smartphone could give us an idea of the features that could eventually make their way to its Indian counterpart.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra features a 6.7-inch Super HD pOLED display with a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels and support for up to 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has a peak brightness of up to 2800 nits, a 360Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+ certification. The Edge 50 Ultra is protected by 3D Corning Gorilla Victus protection on the front, while the back is available in vegan leather or real wood.

The Edge 50 Ultra's frame is made of sandblasted aluminium, and the phone also has IP68 water and dust protection.

In terms of processing power, the smartphone runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with an Adreno 735 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. The phone comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Edge 50 Ultra has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens with up to 3x optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also a 50MP front-facing shooter to meet all the needs for selfies and video calling requirements. The smartphone is equipped with a 4500mAh battery, which can be charged using a 125W wired charger or a 50W wireless charger.

