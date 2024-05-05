Motorola Edge 50 Ultra receives BIS certification, likely to make India debut soon: Everything we know so far
The Edge 50 Ultra by Motorola is expected to debut in India after appearing on the BIS certification website. The phone features a 6.7 inch Super HD pOLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, and a triple camera setup.
Motorola's latest premium smartphone, the Edge 50 Ultra, may finally be coming to India as a recent report by The Tech Outlook has spotted the smartphone on the BIS certification website with the model number XT2401-1. The news comes shortly after Motorola launched the Edge 50 Ultra in some markets in Asia, Europe, Latin America and Oceania.