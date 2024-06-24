Motorola Edge 50 Ultra with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC available for ₹49,999 during first sale today. Should you buy?
Motorola launched the flagship Edge 50 Ultra smartphone with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 125W fast charging, priced at ₹49,999 on Flipkart.
Motorola launched its flagship Edge 50 Ultra smartphone last week with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and support for 125W fast charging. The latest Motorola phone is now going on sale from today and can be bought at an effective price of ₹49,999 from Flipkart.