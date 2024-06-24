Motorola launched the flagship Edge 50 Ultra smartphone with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 125W fast charging, priced at ₹ 49,999 on Flipkart.

Motorola launched its flagship Edge 50 Ultra smartphone last week with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and support for 125W fast charging. The latest Motorola phone is now going on sale from today and can be bought at an effective price of ₹49,999 from Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra price: As part of the introductory offer, Motorola has priced the sole 16GB RAM/512GB variant of the Edge 50 Ultra at ₹54,999. However, users are also entitled to a ₹5,000 instant discount when making the payment using ICICI Bank cards, taking the effective price of the device to ₹49,999.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra specifications: Motorola Edge 50 Ultra features a 6.7-inch FHD+ 10-bit OLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate, 2500 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front.

The Edge 50 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and is paired with an Adreno 735 GPU to handle all graphics-related tasks. The Edge 50 Ultra is only the second phone in India to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which made its debut with the Poco F6 last month.

The phone comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on Hello UI custom skin based on Android 14, and Motorola is promising 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches with this device.

In terms of optics, the Edge 50 Ultra comes with a triple camera sensor including a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. There is also a 50MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

The latest Motorola phone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 125W TurboPower fast charging. There is also support for 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.



