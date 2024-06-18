Motorola Edge 50 Ultra with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC launched in India, price starts at ₹59,999: All you need to know
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra in India priced at ₹59,999 for 16GB RAM/1TB storage variant with ₹5,000 discount and additional ₹5,000 instant bank discount for ICICI Bank card payments.
Motorola has launched its flagship, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra smartphone in India with a starting price of ₹59,999. At this price, th Edge 50 Ultra will give direct competition to the likes of Pixel 8, OnePlus 12, iQOO 12 and even the iPhone 15.