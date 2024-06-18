Motorola Edge 50 Ultra in India priced at ₹ 59,999 for 16GB RAM/1TB storage variant with ₹ 5,000 discount and additional ₹ 5,000 instant bank discount for ICICI Bank card payments.

Motorola has launched its flagship, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra smartphone in India with a starting price of ₹59,999. At this price, th Edge 50 Ultra will give direct competition to the likes of Pixel 8, OnePlus 12, iQOO 12 and even the iPhone 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra price in India: Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is priced at ₹59,999 for the single 16GB RAM/1TB storage variant. However, as part of a limited time launch offer, Motorola is offering a discount of ₹5,000 and an instant bank discount of ₹5,000 if the customer makes the payment using ICICI Bank cards.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra specifications: The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra features a 6.7-inch FHD+ 10-bit OLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate, 2500 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Edge 50 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and is paired with an Adreno 735 GPU to handle all graphics-related tasks. The Edge 50 Ultra is only the second phone in India to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which made its debut with the Poco F6 last month.

The phone comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on Hello UI custom skin based on Android 14, and Motorola is promising 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches with this device.

In terms of optics, the Edge 50 Ultra comes with a triple camera sensor including a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. There is also a 50MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The latest Motorola phone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 125W TurboPower fast charging. There is also support for 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!