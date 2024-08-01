Motorola Edge 50 with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 AE chip launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more
Motorola has launched its latest smartphone in the Edge 50 series with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 AE processor, 5,000 mAh battery, AMOLED display and a triple camera setup.
Motorola has launched its latest smartphone in India, the Motorola Edge 50, with an effective starting price of ₹25,999. The phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, 68W fast charging, curved AMOLED display, IP68 rating, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and GPS. It will go head to head with other phones around the 30,000 price bracket the OnePlus Nord 4, Poco F6, Realme GT 6T and more.