Motorola has launched its latest smartphone in India, the Motorola Edge 50, with an effective starting price of ₹25,999. The phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, 68W fast charging, curved AMOLED display, IP68 rating, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and GPS. It will go head to head with other phones around the 30,000 price bracket the OnePlus Nord 4, Poco F6, Realme GT 6T and more.

Motorola Edge 50: Motorola Edge 50 is priced at ₹27,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and will be available to buy from Flipkart and Motorola India's website from August 8 onwards. However, the phone will also receive a ₹2,000 instant discount on making the payment using Axis Bank or IDFC First Bank credit cards, taking the effective price to ₹25,999.

The latest Motorola phone is available in three colour variants: Jungle Green, Pantone Peach Fuzz and Koala Grey. While the Green and Peach Fuzz variants come with vegan leather finish, the Koala Grey variant come in vegan suede finish.

Motorola Edge 50 specifications: Motorola Edge 50 features a 6.67-inch curved pOLED 120Hz display with a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front. It comes with HDR10+ protection and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition and is paired Adreno 644 GPU for handling all the graphics intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of optics, there is a 50MP Sony LYT-700C with OIS and 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens. There is also a 32MP front-facing shooter for taking selfies and video calls.

It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 68W Turbo charging and 15W wireless charging. Moreover, the Edge 50 has also received MIL 810H Grade certification certification and is IP68 rated for dust and splash resistance.