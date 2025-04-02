Motorola Edge 60 Fusion with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor launched in India: Price, battery, camera and more

Motorola has introduced the Edge 60 Fusion in India on 2 April 2025, further expanding its premium mid-range smartphone lineup. The latest handset, which succeeds the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, brings several notable upgrades, including a robust MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset.

Pricing and availability in India The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB model is available for Rs. 24,999. Consumers can purchase the smartphone via Flipkart and the official Motorola India website, with sales beginning on April 9 at 12PM IST. It comes in three distinct colour options—Pantone Amazonite, Pantone Zephyr and Pantone Slipstream.

Specifications and features The Edge 60 Fusion features a 6.7-inch all-curved pOLED display with a 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) resolution. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Additionally, it offers HDR10+ support and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Motorola has also integrated Water Touch 3.0 technology.

Under the hood, the device runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of uMCP storage. For users requiring additional storage, the phone supports microSD expansion up to 1TB. It operates on Android 15-based Hello UI, with three years of OS updates and four years of security patches promised.

For optics, the smartphone houses a 50MP Sony LYT700C primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.8 aperture. Accompanying it is a 13MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, users will find a 32MP selfie camera, capable of recording 4K video.

Motorola has incorporated AI-powered features into the Edge 60 Fusion, such as photo enhancement tools, adaptive stabilisation, and a magic eraser. Additionally, the phone supports Google’s Circle to Search and includes security and productivity features like Moto Secure 3.0, Smart Connect 2.0, and Family Space 3.0.

Powering the handset is a 5,500mAh battery, which supports 68W Turbo Charging via USB Type-C. Audio capabilities are enhanced by Dolby Atmos-backed dual stereo speakers.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, and Galileo. For security, the smartphone features an in-display fingerprint scanner.