Motorola Edge 60 key details revealed ahead of launch: 6.7-inch pOLED display, 5,200mAh battery and more

Tipster evleaks shared promotional material for the Motorola Edge 60, featuring a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, and a 50MP camera setup. The phone may have 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 5,200mAh battery. Launch is set for April 24.

Livemint
Published21 Apr 2025, 07:18 AM IST
After unveiling the Edge 60 Fusion and Edge 60 Stylus, Motorola is now launching the Motrola Edge 60 alongside the razr 60 flip phone at a global event on 24th April. Ahead of the launch, a new leak has surfaced that gives us a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming device.

Motorola Edge 60: What to expect

Tipster evleaks (on X) has shared some official-looking promotional material for the Edge 60, which shows that the phone has very similar specifications to its predecessor. The Motorola Edge 60 is said to have a 6.7-inch 1.5K 120Hz curved pOLED display.

As for the processor, the leak suggests that Motorola could ditch the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition SoC in favour of the tried-and-tested MediaTek Dimensity 7300.

As for the optics, the promotional material suggests that the phone could feature a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C primary shooter with OIS, an ultra-wide angle lens and a 3x telephoto shooter. On the front, there could be a 50MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The upcoming Moto mid-ranger is said to come with 12GB of RAM, 12GB of virtual RAM and 512GB of storage. It is likely to pack a 5,200mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.

Similar to other Motorola phones launched this year, the Edge 60 could come with military grade MIL-810H certification along with support for IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance.

The leak does not give any indication of the phone's price, which will be revealed on the launch day.

Keep in mind that even if this leak turns out to be accurate, these are specifications for a global variant of the Edge 60 and Motorola could decide to make some changes to the version it brings to the Indian market, which shouldn't be too far behind either.

 

21 Apr 2025, 07:18 AM IST
