Motorola Edge 60 Pro launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor: Price, features, battery and more

Motorola has launched the Edge 60 Pro in India, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset and a triple rear camera setup, succeeding the Edge 50 Pro.

Govind Choudhary
Updated30 Apr 2025, 02:48 PM IST
Motorola launched the much-awaited Motorola Edge 60 Pro in India on Wednesday. This successor to the popular Edge 50 Pro features the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset and a triple rear camera setup.
Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Pricing in India

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro costs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM variant, whereas the 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM variant will cost 33,999. Notably, the handset is available in Pantone Sparkling Grape, Pantone Dazzling Blue and Pantone Shadow colours.

Interested customers can purchase the device from Flipkart and the official Motorola website. The phone is currently available for pre-order and will go on sale on 7 May 2025.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Specifications and features

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset and runs on Android 15-based Hello UI. This smartphone will offer three years of Android updates and four years of security updates. It offers up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 60 Fusion with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor launched in India

In terms of display, the handset features a 6.7-inch 1.5K (1220x2712 pixels) Quad curved pOLED screen and offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz with 4500 nits of peak brightness. For protection, the device comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Speaking of optics, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro houses a triple camera setup which comprises of a 50MP primary Sony LYTIA 700C sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS. It also comes equipped with a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 10MP telephoto shooter with 3x zoom and an aperture of f/2.0. For selfies, the device boasts a 50MP front camera.

For connectivity, the Motorola smartphone comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, GPS 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E and a USB Type-C port. It also features IP68 and IP69 rating protection for water and dust resistance.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsMotorola Edge 60 Pro launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor: Price, features, battery and more
First Published:30 Apr 2025, 02:11 PM IST

