Motorola Edge 60 Pro launching in India soon: 6.67 inch pOLED display, Dimensity 8350 SoC and everything expected

Motorola unveiled the Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro smartphones globally, teasing an Indian launch for the Pro model. It features a 6.67-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, triple camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities.

Aman Gupta
Updated25 Apr 2025, 12:26 PM IST
Motorola Edge 60 Pro could launch in India this month(Motorola)

Motorola has launched two new smartphones in its Edge 60 lineup globally, the Edge 60 and the Edge 60 Pro. Soon after, the Lenovo sub-brand has started teasing the arrival of a new member of the Edge 60 series in India through a fresh poster.

Also Read | Oppo F29 Pro Review: Stylish, sturdy and pricey

Additionally, a dedicated product page for the Edge 60 Pro has also gone live on Motorola's India website, suggesting that the phone might make its debut in India sooner than some might have expected.

The website shows the Edge 60 Pro in three colour variants: Pantone Shadow, Pantone Dazzling Blue and Pantone Sparkling Grape. It also reveals that the phone will be available in 8+256GB and 12+256GB storage options.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro specifications:

There aren't many details about the Indian version of the Edge 60 Pro just yet, but it should be largely similar to the global offering.

Also Read | iQOO Neo 10R review: Gaming phone that won’t burn a hole in your pocket

The Edge 60 Pro features a 6.67-inch 1.5K 10-bit pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness, with Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i protection on top. It comes with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, meaning the phone should be able to withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes along with hot/cold water jets.

It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor with Mali-G615 MC6 GPU. The phone is paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of optics, the Edge 60 Pro comes with a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens.

It runs on Motorola's Hello UI based on Android 15 and if the company's recent launches are anything to go by, you can expect 3 years of OS updates and 4 security patches. The Edge 60 Pro comes with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

 
First Published:25 Apr 2025, 12:26 PM IST
