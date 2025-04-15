Motorola Edge 60 Stylus with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC launched in India, priced at ₹22,999

Soon after the launch of the Edge 60 Fusion, Motorola has launched a new midrange phone in India that comes with a stylus. Much like its sibling, the Edge 60 Stylus comes with military grade MIL-STD-810H certification and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and a quad curved OLED display.

Advertisement

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus price: Motorola Edge 60 Stylus comes in a single 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and is priced at ₹22,999. The phone will be available on Flipkart, Motorola's own website and offline stores from 23 April.

The phone is available in two color variants: PANTONE Surf the Web and PANTONE Gibraltar Sea.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus specifications: The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 10-bit pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front and a vegan leather finish on the back.

As for performance, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor with Adreno 710GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card slot.

Advertisement

The phone comes with Motorola's My UX based on Android 15 with a promise of 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches. The Edge 60 Stylus packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W of wired fast charging and 15W of wireless charging.

For optics, the phone comes with a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP Sony LYT-700C primary sensor and a 13MP ultra wide angle lens. On the front is a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.