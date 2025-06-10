Motorola Edge 60 with Dimensity 7400 SoC launched in India: Price, specifications and all you need to know

Motorola has launched its new mid-range phone in India, the Edge 60, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and featuring a design language similar to its siblings unveiled earlier this year. The Motorola Edge 60 will compete in the sub- ₹30,000 price bracket, which is already crowded with strong contenders like the iQOO Neo 10R, Infinix GT 30 Pro, Poco X7 Pro, and OnePlus Nord 4.

Motorola Edge 60 price: Motorola Edge 60 is priced at ₹25,999 for the solo 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It will be available to buy from 17 June onwards from Flipkart, Motorola's own website and offline stores.

The new Motorola device comes with a vegan leather finish on the back and will be available to buy in two colour variants: Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Shamrock.

Motorola Edge 60 specifications: Motorola Edge 60 features a 6.67-inch 1.5K 10-bit pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 4,500 nits (1,400 nits in High Brightness Mode), and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on top. It comes with an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor paired with the Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, and supports up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. There's also support for expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Edge 60 sports a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP auto-focus ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens with OIS. On the front, it houses a 50MP selfie camera capable of recording up to 4K at 30fps.

The Edge 60 runs on Motorola’s Hello UI based on Android 15, with three years of OS updates and four years of security patches promised. It packs a 5,500mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging.