Motorola Edge 70 Fusion full specifications revealed ahead of launch: here's what to expect

Motorola has launched the Edge 70 Fusion at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. While the Indian launch of the phone is still a few days away, the company has officially revealed the specifications of the device via a dedicated microsite.

The only mystery now left about the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is the pricing which will be revealed by the Lenovo-owned sub-brand during the official launch on 6 March.

View full Image Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion specifications: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion features a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 x 1272 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with a peak brightness of 5,200 nits and the display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i.

The display comes with Pantone validation for colour accuracy and Motorola has added support for Water Touch technology. On the durability front, the Edge 70 Fusion boasts an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust protection, meaning it should be able to withstand high-pressure water jets as well as full submersion under water.

Design-wise, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion looks very similar to other Motorola devices with a square-shaped camera bump and the Motorola logo in the middle. The frame of the phone is made out of plastic while the back is made out of a ‘nylon-inspired or linen-inspired finish’.

On the performance front, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Edge 70 Fusion runs on Motorola's Hello UI based on Android 16. The device is packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 68W of wired fast charging.

As for optics, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 primary shooter with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front is a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Motorola says that the Edge 70 Fusion will come with features like Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, and Photo Unblur. The device will also come with support for 4K 30fps video recording from both the rear and selfie shooter.